Police: Cyclist may have been intoxicated when struck by driver in West St. Paul

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The West St. Paul Police Department says it believes a cyclist hit by a car Thursday night had been intoxicated.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Robert Street and Bernard Street.

Police say the motorist had a green light when the cyclist allegedly rode diagonally through the intersection, against the light.

The cyclist is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries from the collision.

The driver is cooperating with the police.