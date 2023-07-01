Police: Cyclist may have been intoxicated when struck by driver in West St. Paul
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The West St. Paul Police Department says it believes a cyclist hit by a car Thursday night had been intoxicated.
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Robert Street and Bernard Street.
Police say the motorist had a green light when the cyclist allegedly rode diagonally through the intersection, against the light.
The cyclist is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries from the collision.
The driver is cooperating with the police.
