Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.

In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.

MnDOT

That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.

There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.