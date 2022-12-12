Police arrest 2 armed juveniles after they crashed into cars outside Minneapolis McDonald's
MINNEAPOLIS – Two juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police say they crashed into several cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday -- with "multiple guns" in their possession.
The crash occurred at about 2:19 p.m. outside the restaurant on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North, in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.
Police arrested the juveniles – who are said to be "suspects in another incident" – after one of the suspects tried to run away. Officers also found several weapons inside the vehicle they crashed.
The investigation is still underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.