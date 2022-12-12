Police arrest 2 armed juveniles after they crashed into cars outside Minneapolis McDonald's

MINNEAPOLIS – Two juveniles are in custody after Minneapolis police say they crashed into several cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday -- with "multiple guns" in their possession.

The crash occurred at about 2:19 p.m. outside the restaurant on the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North, in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.

CBS

Police arrested the juveniles – who are said to be "suspects in another incident" – after one of the suspects tried to run away. Officers also found several weapons inside the vehicle they crashed.

The investigation is still underway.