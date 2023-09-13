Police: 4 juveniles arrested in Plymouth following chase of stolen vehicle

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Plymouth police say four juveniles were taken into custody overnight following the chase of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Medina and Plymouth police officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. Wednesday to Brockton Lane and Medina Road for a stolen automobile being tracked by the car manufacturer.

When officers found the vehicle, the motorist fled and police began a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the area of Highway 55 and Boone Avenue when police deployed stop sticks, disabling all of the vehicle's tires.

Plymouth Police

Police say all four occupants, who are juveniles, fled from the vehicle. They were later tracked down and apprehended after a multi-agency search that included a K-9 unit.