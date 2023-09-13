Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 4 juveniles arrested in Plymouth following chase of stolen vehicle

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 13, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 13, 2023 01:07

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Plymouth police say four juveniles were taken into custody overnight following the chase of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Medina and Plymouth police officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. Wednesday to Brockton Lane and Medina Road for a stolen automobile being tracked by the car manufacturer.

RELATED: Arrest made after Plymouth woman, 68, killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on Highway 55

When officers found the vehicle, the motorist fled and police began a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the area of Highway 55 and Boone Avenue when police deployed stop sticks, disabling all of the vehicle's tires.  

plymouth-stolen-vehicle.jpg
Plymouth Police

Police say all four occupants, who are juveniles, fled from the vehicle. They were later tracked down and apprehended after a multi-agency search that included a K-9 unit.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.