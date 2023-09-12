Fatal crash shuts down stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A fatal crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Highway 55 in Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic cams from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show multiple vehicles involved, including one that burst into flames in the median.

According to MnDOT, the road is expected to be closed until around 5 p.m. A traffic map shows backups just east of Interstate 494, near Industrial Park Boulevard.

The Minnesota State Patrol later confirmed that the incident was a fatal crash, but no other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.