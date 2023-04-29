Watch CBS News
Police: 2 robberies reported within minutes of each other in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two robberies were reported within minutes of each other on Saturday near Lake Harriet in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct responded to reports of a robbery on the 4500 block of Aldrich Avenue around 12:32 p.m.

MPD says officers found a woman lying on the ground when they arrived. Police interviewed her and offered medical aid, which they say she refused.

Preliminary information indicates two vehicles pulled up to the woman before someone exited and took the woman's cell phone, police say.

Minutes later, at 12:36 p.m., someone reported an attempted robbery at the intersection of 47th Street West and Humboldt Avenue South, just blocks away from the first incident.

The caller said two vehicles pulled up and attempted to rob someone at gunpoint before driving off. 

No arrests have been made in either case and police have not said if the cases are connected.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

