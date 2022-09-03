Watch CBS News
Police: 18-year-old shot in chest while playing with gun

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim was playing with a gun with a 20-year-old man when it accidentally went off just before 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bush Avenue.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the 20-year-old man was arrested.

The victim is in stable condition.

