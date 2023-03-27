Watch CBS News
Police: 11-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle gravely injured in north Minneapolis crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 11-year-old boy who police say was a passenger in a stolen vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries when the driver crashed the car Sunday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver in a stolen Hyundai was speeding near 42nd and Penn avenues north when it left the roadway just before 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Minnesota AG launches investigation into Kia, Hyundai after soaring increase in car thefts

Police said the car hit a pole, a tree, a sign, a fence, another vehicle, a second pole and a streetlight.

The 11-year-old passenger was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated for minor injuries.

Police said they are "working to determine who else was in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash."

