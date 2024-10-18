Pink recruits Minnesota rescue dog for her concert tour, will help him find "forever home"

MINNEAPOLIS – Pop superstar Pink has one more Twin Cities concert Friday evening, but in her downtime between shows, she's made an extra special friend from Minnesota, one who she says will accompany her throughout the rest of her tour.

The Bond Between, formerly Secondhand Hounds, posted a photo on Facebook earlier this week, saying "P!NK reached out to us while she's in town for her St. Paul show to foster our sweet boy, Graham Cracker!"

"If that wasn't amazing enough, she's taking Graham on the adventure of a lifetime with her and her family on tour, with the goal of helping him find his forever home by the end of it," the agency continued.

We still can’t believe this is happening! The incredible @pink —yes, THE P!NK—reached out to us while she’s in town for... Posted by The Bond Between on Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Bond Between noted that Pink has connected with local rescues on past tours, and helped at least three other dogs find forever homes.

"We brought him to her show, and we can already tell she's falling for him," the agency said, joking that maybe Graham's forever home might just be with Pink herself.

"We're beyond grateful and still pinching ourselves over here," they concluded.