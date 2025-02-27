Pine County woman sentenced to 2 years probation after nearly hitting students exiting school bus

Close call in Pine County after truck driver speeds past school bus with exiting students

A judge on Thursday sentenced a northeastern Minnesota woman to two years of supervised probation after she nearly hit students exiting a school bus.

Brianna Johnson of Willow River was convicted of not stopping for a school bus in connection to the Dec. 21, 2023, incident.

If she violates the terms of her probation, Johnson could go to jail for a year. She also has been ordered to perform community service.

Video from the school bus shows a driver in a 1994 Ford Ranger pass a van on the shoulder before driving past the bus that had its stop sign out. A couple of students were exiting at the time, and one had to run to get out of the way of the truck.

Authorities later found the pickup truck at a home in Willow River, but the residents said they'd never seen the vehicle before and were planning on having it towed, according to court documents.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined the Ranger's registration was expired and the registered owner was deceased.

Investigators connected the vehicle to Johnson after finding a lottery ticket from a man who eventually told officers he had let her borrow the truck to go to the store, but never returned it.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 28, 2023.