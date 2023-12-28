VIDEO: Truck driver nearly hits students exiting school bus in Pine County

WILLOW RIVER, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who nearly hit students leaving a school bus last week.

According to the county sheriff's office, the incident took place on Dec. 21 at around 3:22 p.m. on County Road 41 in Willow River.

Video footage from the school bus shows a motorist in a 1994 Ford Ranger pass another vehicle on the shoulder before driving past a school bus with its stop sign out. A couple of students were exiting at the time, and one had to run to get out of the way of the truck.

Pine County Sheriff's Office



Authorities say the truck had a license plate number of 116KPL.

"We are looking for assistance in finding the driver of this vehicle when the incident happened," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-629-8380.