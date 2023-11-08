Minnesota's top-searched Thanksgiving recipe revealed

MINNEAPOLIS — Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are all Thanksgiving classics, but data from Pillsbury says Minnesotans are looking for something sweet this year.

The top-searched Thanksgiving recipe on Pillsbury's website in Minnesota for 2023 is creamy pumpkin spice bars. The recipe features, among other ingredients, sugar cookie dough, liquid chai and, of course, pumpkin.

Pillsbury says desserts seem to be a trend this year, with 40% of states choosing them as their top food.

Wisconsin also appears to be in search of sweet treats this Thanksgiving, with the state's top searched recipe being ginger praline pumpkin tart.