Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota's top-searched Thanksgiving recipe revealed

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 8, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 8, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes are all Thanksgiving classics, but data from Pillsbury says Minnesotans are looking for something sweet this year.

The top-searched Thanksgiving recipe on Pillsbury's website in Minnesota for 2023 is creamy pumpkin spice bars. The recipe features, among other ingredients, sugar cookie dough, liquid chai and, of course, pumpkin.

Minnesota's Favorite Thanksgiving Recipe is Creamy Pumpkin Spice Bars According to Data from Pillsbury
Creamy pumpkin spice bars is the top-searched Thanksgiving recipe in Minnesota Pillsbury

MORE NEWS: Minnesotans take advantage of mild temperatures, hang up holiday lights early

Pillsbury says desserts seem to be a trend this year, with 40% of states choosing them as their top food.

Wisconsin also appears to be in search of sweet treats this Thanksgiving, with the state's top searched recipe being ginger praline pumpkin tart.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 7:41 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.