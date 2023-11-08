Minnesotans take advantage of mild temperatures, hang up holiday lights early

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but some Minnesotans are getting a head start on their holiday decorating.

"Too many holidays at once, you don't get to appreciate them appropriately," Minneapolis resident Cindy Uldrich said.

She said she typically waits until after Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, her neighbor Dan Quinlan said he leaves a few Christmas decorations up all year.

"My son loves Christmas so we've always kept it a little evergreen and the Christmas stockings on the fireplace," Quinlan said.

Wash Masters, a business serving the Twin Cities area, said they received their first holiday lights request in July.

"Christmas in July! Who doesn't love Christmas?" Wash Masters owner Mike Maharas said.

Given our climate in Minnesota, Maharas said it's always better to decorate sooner rather than later to avoid any issues.

"The better conditions, warmer weather, it allows us to do work at a much quicker pace and offer a much higher-quality of service. I think as things start to freeze up and it becomes more difficult to put the lights and the clips on the roof, then you kind of start running into the challenges with the freezing up," he said.

For those who don't hang lights on their own, Maharas encourages people to do their research and make sure they hire a reputable company who prioritizes safety and execution of the vision.

"You want your lights up, you know, let it fly and have a great time with it! If you want to wait until like Thanksgiving, you have a hard start date for your holiday celebrations, you know, have fun with it. I want you to do both of them if that's your case," he said.

Maharas says about 90% of his customers opt for the classic, warm white lights, while the others change it up.