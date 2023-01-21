Watch CBS News
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Jan. 21, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Jan. 21, 2023 01:21

LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.

The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.


Truck through ice on Lake Hanska Brown County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 4:44 PM

