Pickleball ban at Maple Grove park sparks pushback from neighbors

Pickleball problems in Maple Grove, Minnesota, are leading to conflict off the court.

A ban on the sport at Fish Lake Woods Park is uniting neighbors who want it back.

Signs at the park say pickleball is prohibited on the tennis courts due to noise disturbances.

Neighbors say the courts are very popular.

"You're encouraging people to get out and exercise, yet you're banning them from doing that," said Larry Sohlberg. "Doesn't make much sense."

John Messerly is hoping to reinstate pickleball at the park through a petition, which has received hundreds of signatures.

"There are so many people who want to use these courts," he said. "They say it's ridiculous [to ban it]. Our taxes pay for this."

The city says the ban is a result of noise complaints from one nearby neighbor.

That family asked to remain anonymous because they say they've received threats.

"We're not saying they can't play," they said. "There's so many places around in the city to play."

Chuck Stifter, Maple Grove's parks and recreation director, says the city has about three dozen pickleball courts available to play on.

Messerly would like to see more incremental solutions to the noise issue than a ban.

"Can we talk about time limitations?" he said. "Can we talk about using different paddles, so they aren't quite as loud? None of that dialogue happened."

Stifter says the ban was meant to "protect those that live closest to the park."

He says the park board is "strongly considering" requiring pickleball courts to be at least 200 feet from residences.

Some responses to the growing nationwide problem of pickleball noise include installing sound barriers, regulating hours of play and using quieter equipment.

The Parks and Recreation Board meets on Thursday.