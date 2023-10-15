See it in photos: "Ring of fire" annular eclipse dazzles viewers

A rare solar eclipse - known as a "ring of fire"- crossed the United States on Saturday. Eclipse-watchers have been preparing for the dazzling event for weeks, since this is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from American skies until June 21, 2039, according to NASA.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Americans from Oregon to Texas were able to view this weekend's eclipse. The 2039 eclipse will only pass over the skies in the state of Alaska.

The eclipse started just after 8 a.m. local time in Oregon and ended midday in Texas, according to NASA. Here's how the "ring of fire" appeared.

The moon crosses in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Lake View, Oregon. Nick Ut / Getty Images

Crescents are made visible in tree shadows during the annular solar eclipse. Brooke Katz

Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. Nick Ut / Getty Images

Penumbral shadows cast during a solar eclipse during a solar eclipse in Driftwood, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The moon begins its descent below the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. RICK KERN / Getty Images

A woman looks at the sun with solar glasses after the Annular Solar Eclipse completed in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. George Frey / Getty Images

The moon crosses the sun as it exits the maximum eclipse during the Annular Solar Eclipse in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. George Frey / Getty Images

Aliza Chazan contributed to this report.