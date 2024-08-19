Watch CBS News
Photos of the blue supermoon show August's rare lunar phenomenon light up the night

By Lucia Suarez Sang

Blue supermoon visible across the world
Blue supermoon that can be seen across world visible this week 05:38

A rare spectacle began Sunday night as an August supermoon blue moon rose into the sky.

The first of 2024's four consecutive supermoons, the blue moon - also known as the Sturgeon Moon - was expected to reach peak illumination on Monday and shine brightly through Wednesday.

According to NASA, 100% of the moon's nearside will be illuminated on Monday, and 99% will be illuminated on Tuesday.

Here are some photos of the rare phenomenon from around the world.

Moon rises day ahead of full super moon in London
An aircraft passes in front of the moon, with a red glow attributable to smoke particles carried in the upper atmosphere from North American wildfires, a day ahead of the full super moon, as seen from Parliament Hill in London, Britain, Aug. 18, 2024. Toby Melville/REUTERS
AUSTRALIA-ASTRONOMY-MOON
A rare blue supermoon appears in the night sky over Sydney on Aug. 19, 2024. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
Portugal Supermoon
Two women watch a nearly full supermoon rise over the Tagus River from the roof of the Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2024. Armando Franca/AP
Moon rises day ahead of full super moon in London
People view the moon as it rises, with a red glow attributable to smoke particles carried in the upper atmosphere from North American wildfires, a day ahead of the full super moon, at Parliament Hill in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2024. Toby Melville/REUTERS
Supermoon in Yichang
The first supermoon of 2024 rises on the evening of Aug. 19, 2024 in Yichang, Hubei Province, China. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Supermoon in Hangzhou
The supermoon is seen in the clouds above the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on the evening of Aug. 19, 2024. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
A sturgeon moon, the first Supermoon of the year, rises next to the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore
A sturgeon moon, the first supermoon of the year, rises next to the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore on August 19, 2024. Edgar Su/REUTERS
Super Moon Lights Up Skies Across China
A supermoon rises over the Longquan Mountain Observation Deck on August 19, 2024 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. Yang Qitian/VCG via Getty Images
gettyimages-2167374725.jpg
The full Super Blue Moon is centered in the spires of the U.S. Air Force Memorial early in the morning on August 19, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. David Ake/Getty Images
FRANCE-ASTRONOMY-MOON
This photograph shows the Super Blue Moon rising in Montargis, central France, on August 19, 2024. GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images
Supermoon in Turkiye's Izmir
A view of the Supermoon with a minaret in the foreground in Izmir, Turkiye on August 19, 2024. Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu via Getty Images

August's full moon is the first of four consecutive supermoons this year. The September full moon – known as the Harvest Moon – will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The Hunter's Moon will peak on Thursday, Oct. 17 and the final supermoon – known as the Beaver Moon – will peak on Friday, Nov. 15.

Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

