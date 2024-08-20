Watch CBS News

World gets rare blue supermoon in the sky

The rare blue supermoon, also known as a Sturgeon Moon, is expected to shine brightly through Wednesday across the world. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the The Franklin Institute, joins CBS News with more details on the rare sight.
