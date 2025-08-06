Philando's Pantry aims to honor namesake's legacy by feeding community

After a successful food giveaway earlier this summer, a local organization is making its services more permanent.

Philando's Pantry opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Organizers said it is meant to address the growing food insecurities not only in Brooklyn Park and north Minneapolis, but across the Twin Cities metro.

Lines were long when the pantry, organized by the Minneapolis NAACP, opened at 10 a.m.

Minneapolis NAACP Vice President Thomas Berry said they get their donations from Denver, from one of the largest food distributors in the country. They were supposed to have 30 tons of food, but due to a scheduling issue, it's closer to 20.

In addition to food, the pantry gives away household essentials such as soap and dental floss.

Organizers say the name pays respect to Philando Castile's legacy of paying it forward. Police shot and killed Castile, a Black man who worked as a nutrition services supervisor at a St. Paul school, in 2016.

"The goal is that within community, we can find solutions. If people are hungry and they need food, we want them to come out, in the spirit of Philando Castile, who was working in St. Paul schools before his demise," Berry said. "He found a way to feed the students who couldn't afford themselves and we look at the pantry as doing the exact same thing."

The goal is to open a brick-and-mortar Philando's Pantry eventually. They're hoping to take over an old CVS in Brooklyn Park.

If you'd like to donate food, contact the Minneapolis NAACP. You can also drop it off at their headquarters.