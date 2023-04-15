Person shot in face by BB gun outside University of Minnesota's Pioneer Hall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a man who fired a BB gun, striking a person in the face on the University of Minnesota's campus Friday evening.

According to a safety notification from the university, the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. outside Pioneer Hall, a student housing center.

The victim had been walking down Fulton Street Southeast when a man fired a BB gun from a third-story window of Pioneer Hall.

Police are searching the building for the suspect.