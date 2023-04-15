Watch CBS News
Local News

Person shot in face by BB gun outside University of Minnesota's Pioneer Hall

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 14, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 14, 2023 01:06

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a man who fired a BB gun, striking a person in the face on the University of Minnesota's campus Friday evening.

According to a safety notification from the university, the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. outside Pioneer Hall, a student housing center.

The victim had been walking down Fulton Street Southeast when a man fired a BB gun from a third-story window of Pioneer Hall.

Police are searching the building for the suspect.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 8:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.