Person shot in face by BB gun outside University of Minnesota's Pioneer Hall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a man who fired a BB gun, striking a person in the face on the University of Minnesota's campus Friday evening.
According to a safety notification from the university, the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. outside Pioneer Hall, a student housing center.
The victim had been walking down Fulton Street Southeast when a man fired a BB gun from a third-story window of Pioneer Hall.
Police are searching the building for the suspect.
