Highway 52 NB in St. Paul reopens after serious injury crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A stretch of Highway 52 northbound in St. Paul has reopened Thursday afternoon following a a crash.
The northbound lanes were closed at Eaton Street, but reopened shortly before 4:15 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol classified it as a "serious injury" crash, but did not say how many were injured, nor how serious the injuries were.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
