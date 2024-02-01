Watch CBS News
Highway 52 NB in St. Paul reopens after serious injury crash

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A stretch of Highway 52 northbound in St. Paul has reopened Thursday afternoon following a a crash.

The northbound lanes were closed at Eaton Street, but reopened shortly before 4:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol classified it as a "serious injury" crash, but did not say how many were injured, nor how serious the injuries were.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 3:56 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

