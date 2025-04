Pedestrian killed on 494 in Bloomington

A woman has died after being hit by a car on I-494 in Bloomington Saturday night.

The Minnesota State patrol say that it happened a little before 9 p.m. Troopers responded to the crash near 34th Avenue.

State patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.