Pedestrian struck by car while crossing street in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in St. Paul on Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, a man got off a Metro Transit bus near Snelling Avenue North and Selby Avenue around 9:30 p.m. He was walking across the street when he was hit by the car, police say.

When police arrived at the scene, the man was breathing, but not responsive. He was taken to the hospital and police do not know the extent of his injuries.

WCCO

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.