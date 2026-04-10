Minnesota woman embezzled $1.2M from company payroll to fund "pull-tab addiction," charges say

Federal charges accuse a payroll manager of embezzling more than a million dollars from a Minnesota company "to fund her gambling and pull-tab addiction."

The woman is charged with one count of wire fraud. The complaint does not name the company she worked for, but said it "is in the business of selling new trucks, parts, and services."

The complaint alleges the woman "created excess garnishments" in the company's payroll system between 2017 and 2025 and sent the money to herself. She is also accused of creating separate ledgers to hide the embezzlement, which prosecutors say totaled more than $1.2 million.

An attorney representing the woman said in a statement she is "deeply remorseful for her actions and the impact they have had on her employer, her family, and the community." The woman "has been actively engaged in treatment" for gambling addiction, the attorney said.

If you or someone you know struggles with playing responsibly, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has resources available. Call 800-333-HOPE for free, confidential information and referral to services in your area or visit getgamblinghelp.com.