Greater Minnesota News

Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.

The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

