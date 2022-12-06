Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.
The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
