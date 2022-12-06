Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrol

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Afternoon Digital Update: December 5, 2022
WCCO Afternoon Digital Update: December 5, 2022 01:16

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday in Burnsville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Nicollet Avenue.

A pick-up truck was heading westbound on the highway when it hit the victim, who was walking southbound.

The state patrol is expected to release more information on this fatal crash Tuesday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 9:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.