Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrol
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday in Burnsville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Nicollet Avenue.
A pick-up truck was heading westbound on the highway when it hit the victim, who was walking southbound.
The state patrol is expected to release more information on this fatal crash Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.