What are the benefits of paternity leave? New data explains

New data shows how important paternity leave is for fathers and kids

MINNEAPOLIS — Most parents would agree that there's nothing more exhausting and rewarding than having a new baby.

But only about 28% of average-earners get paid family leave at work.

New data that shows why paid leave is important — and not just for mothers.

Dalton Hessell has reason to believe his daughter will be amongst the basketball greats. As he marvels at his little girl, he says, "You got like a Michael Jordan tongue thing going right now, Mia."

He notices the little things, because he's witnessed them firsthand.

"I was able to take six weeks for paternity leave," Hessell said.

Hessell is a second grade teacher in Hayward, Wisconsin. Lately he's been spending his days teaching his daughter.

And he's not the only one who's grateful.

"One of the most important things in our relationship and dynamic was the confidence in Dalton watching her solo, that was super important to me, where I wanted to be able to go get groceries, I wanted to have a girls day. I wanted to go back to work and Dalton was fully capable and knew exactly how to take care of her, what her routine was," Dalton's wife Claire Hessell said.

Claire Hessell works in HR, so she personally and professionally understands the benefits of both parents having paid family leave, a rare treat in the United States.

"Having the paternity leave and the family leave together is what just creates that strong unit and it furthers the communication that you are going to have from the beginning," Claire Hessell said.

And now, there's data to back that up, as the Harvard Business Review explains.

Kate Mangino, a gender expert, co-authored the piece.

"For a long time no one bothered to research fathers' brains around childbirth and child rearing," Mangino said.

That's changed, and the research shows what Dalton Hessell is doing isn't just good for his heart, it's good for his head.

"We now have new data that shows that spending time with infants changes everyone's brain," Mangino said. "No matter what your gender is, if you're a human being and if you spend a lot of time with an infant, especially in the first six months, our brains adapt and change, we become more empathetic, we become more patient, we become more suitable to be parents."

Mangino says it sets up a lifelong dynamic.

"There is data that comes from both male and female perspective that a more equal marriage is often times a happier marriage for everyone," she said. "No one feels overburderned, no one feels defensive or bitter that they are doing more work. And no one feels like they are being pushed away from caregiving and no one feels too much pressure to be the only earner."

Mangino said research shows the more care dads give, the more they get from the relationship.

"Men gain so much from time with kids," she said.

Dalton Hessell can agree.

"There's no greater feeling than just seeing her smile," he said.

So they savor the time to strengthen their bond, and strengthen Mia's chances to shoot for the stars.

The expert WCCO spoke with said since most men don't have access to paternity leave, it's still is possible to train the brain. She says it will take extra effort, but it's important from the start that dads help with diaper changes, wake-ups and meals for the whole family.