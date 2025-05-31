Parts of Interstate 494 will be closed from Friday to Monday, MN DOT says

Section of I-494 in Bloomington closed for weekend road work

If there's one thing Minnesotans can count on seeing, its orange cones lining the streets as soon as snow clears.

"It's a constant struggle," said Minneapolis resident Lindsey Fine.

Bloomington resident Nicholas Severson echoed Fine's frustration saying, "I was disappointed, at the same time we live in Minnesota."

Though frustrations may continue to rise as one of the state's busiest throughfares is offline for upgrades: Interstate 494.

Kent Barnard with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says well over 100,000 drivers use the road every day. Hence, the reason for construction.

It's time for some much-needed TLC.

Barnard says construction aims to create "smoother road surface and improve accessibility for people out there driving improve traffic flow."

Aesthetics aside, some repairs are crucial.

Including, replacing bridges.

That's why both directions of Interstate 494 are shut down between Highways 100 and 77 near Richfield from Friday night to Monday morning.

Drivers like Fine are in the crosshairs, trying to maneuver through.

"These are major roads that we need to use to get to where we are going, and we can't," said Fine.

Detours will be marked but if you're travelling westbound in I-494 you can use northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62.

Drivers travelling eastbound on I-494 can hop on northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62.

"That congestion is already terrible, and I feel bad for the people who will deal with that," said Severson.

If you have plans to travel out of state this weekend, know that airport access will also be impacted.

The highway will re-open Monday at 5 a.m.