Parole hearing Tuesday for man convicted of 1992 Mpls. officer killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man convicted of killing a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago may be released from prison as soon as next week.

A hearing is scheduled this afternoon for Amwati Pepi Mckenzie to decide whether he should be granted supervised release.

He was one of four people convicted for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf as the officer was sitting in the Pizza Shack on Lake Street.

Mckenzie was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, and a gang member. He becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 23.