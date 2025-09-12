Parkview Ice Cream Shop opens in St. Paul, serving a scoop of the past

Most people don't think of September as an ideal time to open an ice cream shop, especially here in Minnesota. But for Andrew McNattin, the timing didn't matter.

"This has been several years in the making. As much as I wanted to open the shop in April or May – ice cream season – this is the timeline that it got all done," said McNattin, owner of Parkview Ice Cream Shop.

After seven years, the timing didn't matter.

"I know this has been a dream of his for quite a while and to actually see him open the doors for the first time today, I might be as excited as him," said Rusty Elm, friend of McNattin.

On Thursday, crowds of people lined up along Raymond Avenue for the grand opening of Parkview, featuring Bridgeman's Ice Cream, which holds nostalgia for McNattin.

"They used to have an ice cream shop further down on Como, which I remember as a kid," said McNattin, reflecting on eating Bridgeman's.

The shop is named in honor of Parkview Cafe, a now-closed shop that once stood just blocks away. As a child, McNattin would eat there with his father.

"The Parkview Cafe no longer exists. When I was a kid I used to meet up with my dad at the restaurant," said McNattin.

McNattin plans to keep the shop open until fall, but has to juggle his personal job with the ice cream shop.

Parkview Ice Cream is open Monday to Thursday, with varying times.