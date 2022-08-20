Paralyzed kitten who survived dog attack looks for forever home

MANKATO, Minn. -- A paralyzed kitten named Sweet Pea is getting a second chance at life.

He was slated to be put down at a shelter in the Twin Cities after a dog attacked his litter, leaving him paralyzed. The nine-week-old kitten was the only one of his siblings to survive the attack, but he can't use his back legs.

Fortunately for Sweet Pea, a foster volunteered to take him in.

"He's got a sad story, but I knew it wasn't over yet. He's feisty and sweet and I know there's a perfect family for him out there somewhere," said Sweet Pea's foster, Tracy Zins. "He's given so much to me and my kids, just teaching us how being differently-abled doesn't have to bring you down. It can be unique and special that you can contribute something that other people can't."

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue

Zins added that Sweet Pea is young enough that he might regain some movement in his legs, so he's doing exercises and stretches every day.

The kitten is getting care from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato. If you're interested in adopting Sweet Pea, click here for more information.