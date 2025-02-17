Padel, the new paddle sports craze, arrives in Minnesota

Padel, a sport gaining popularity around the world, has now made its way to Minnesota.

Adam Bews, general manager of The Heights Racquet & Social Club in Mendota Heights, says padel is a mix of pickleball and tennis, but players can make use of the walls like squash.

"It's definitely spreading very, very fast," Bews said.

Padel originated in Mexico and is now played by around 25 million people across the globe. It's estimated that there are now a little more than 500 courts in the U.S.

The Heights Racquet & Social Club is home to the only three courts in Minnesota.

Del Kauss, a National Senior Pro Pickleball champion, is a padel convert.

"When this place opened [about a year ago] some friends told me about it and we started playing and started having fun," Kauss said. "It combines all the great aspects of all the sports: volleys, lobs, hitting off the wall and strategy, so everything comes together."

Bews gave WCCO's Derek James a quick run-through.

"The good thing with padel is it can land anywhere on the opposite side on the floor. It's not allowed to hit the walls on the fly, but it's allowed to hit the floor and then the wall," Bews said. "You're allowed to hit it off the glass on your side all the way onto my side if you want if you're in trouble."

After volleying and a few serves — which must be done underhand and below the waist — they played padel in its traditional doubles format.

Rallies can be explosive and lengthy. That said, it's still welcoming to players of all ages and abilities.

"I think it's a little bit better cardio than pickleball, but I think it's also easier on your body because of the carpeted floor," Kauss said. "It's not as herky-jerky, so it's smoother. So I think as we get older it's nicer on the body a little bit."

To encourage new players to try padel, The Heights is offering an all-you-can-play trial membership for $60 a month.

"You really get to immerse yourself in the whole club," Bews said. "You get to meet some great friends. You get the laundry, the sauna. You get to play squash, pickleball, all of it's included."