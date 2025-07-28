Fatal crash closes part of Highway 14 in Owatonna

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines

One person died in a crash with a semi truck in southern Minnesota Monday morning, authorities said.

The semi collided with another vehicle at highways 14 and 218 near Owatonna around 4:25 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi driver was uninjured and the other driver was killed.

As of 6:16 a.m., Highway 14 eastbound was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said it would be closed until about 10:30 a.m.

The state patrol is investigating the crash.