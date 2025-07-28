Fatal crash closes part of Highway 14 in Owatonna
One person died in a crash with a semi truck in southern Minnesota Monday morning, authorities said.
The semi collided with another vehicle at highways 14 and 218 near Owatonna around 4:25 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi driver was uninjured and the other driver was killed.
As of 6:16 a.m., Highway 14 eastbound was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said it would be closed until about 10:30 a.m.
The state patrol is investigating the crash.