Fatal crash closes part of Highway 14 in Owatonna

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota.
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

One person died in a crash with a semi truck in southern Minnesota Monday morning, authorities said.

The semi collided with another vehicle at highways 14 and 218 near Owatonna around 4:25 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi driver was uninjured and the other driver was killed.

As of 6:16 a.m., Highway 14 eastbound was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said it would be closed until about 10:30 a.m.

The state patrol is investigating the crash.

