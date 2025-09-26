Watch CBS News
Maplewood police investigating crash, part of Maryland Avenue closed

By Krystal Frasier

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigating an early morning Maplewood crash
Police investigating an early morning Maplewood crash

A crash in Maplewood, Minnesota, on Friday has prompted police to temporarily close down a local road.

The crash happened on Maryland Avenue around 5 a.m. While few details have been released, it appears to be a deadly crash, as a tarp is in the middle of the road, and some tennis shoes are also nearby. 

At this time, police haven't said exactly what happened or if they're looking for a driver who left the scene. 

Traffic is blocked off at Maryland Avenue between Lakewood Drive and McKnight Road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

