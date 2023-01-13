Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.

The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force.

At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.