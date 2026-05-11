How important are outdoor activities to Minnesota's economy?

More people than the entire population of Minneapolis, or half a million, were estimated to go fishing in Minnesota between Saturday and Sunday.

The activity is an iconic Minnesota pastime. It's one of the many in our state that allows people to enjoy nature and pay the bills.

WCCO asked Randolph Briley, the deputy director of Explore Minnesota, how important the great outdoors is to the state's economy.

"Massive, massively important. It's one of the top ten industries in the state," said Briley.

He shared some data that offers perspective.

The outdoor recreation industry is worth $13.9 billion to Minnesota's economy, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That's 2.7% of the state's gross dometic product.

It also supports nearly 99,145 jobs. That includes people like Jason Ortberg. He's a fishing guide on Lake Minnetonka and also just opened his first bait shop in Shorewood, Minnesota, named Tonka West Outfitter.

"This is obviously my passion. I can finally just focus on what I love. Fishing year-round in the store and the guide service year-round, too," Ortberg said.

His passion helps fuel Minnesota's most profitable outdoor activity.

Boating and fishing generated $1.12 billion in the state in 2024, according to the BEA.

With other spending, it's estimated that anglers have spent $4.9 billion while fishing in Minnesota in a year, according to the American Sportfishing Association. That includes hotel stays, restaurants and professional help to hook the catch of a lifetime.

"There's definitely a big trickle down from someone coming to just see me, to all the other small businesses here surrounding me," said Ortberg.

Fishing and boating being number one for Minnesota's economy was a given.

Here's the BEA's rankings from 2024:

Boating/fishing: $1.12B Hunting/Shooting/Trapping: $619M RVing: $527M Motorcycling/ATVing: $369M Snow activities: $213M

"We've seen an uptick in shooting in the past few years, and that's clay and trap shooting," said Briley.

High schools embracing trap shooting as a sport helped boost the activity's popularity.

RV sales surged during and after the pandemic, meaning big money for retailers in the state like Camping World.

"We're also home to the biggest RV manufacturer in the world, Winnebago in Eden Prairie," Briley added.

Outdoor recreation isn't just a hobby in Minnesota. It's part of the state's identity, worn like a badge of honor, especially during the coldest time of year. A sense of pride that for many has become their livelihood.

"There's actually communities up in northern Minnesota and cabin country or resort country there, where if we didn't have the tourism coming in, there's entire communities [that] wouldn't even exist," said Ortberg. "They solely depend on people coming in to enjoy the outdoors in Minnesota."

Minnesota's number one outdoor recreation activity based on participation is hiking, walking and running.