Jenner scores twice to lead Charge in 5-2 win over Frost

Brianne Jenner scored twice to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Frost on Saturday.

It marked just the second regulation victory for the Charge (2-3-0-5), who have won four straight games.

Emily Clark, Sarah Wozniewicz and Katerina Mrazova also scored for Ottawa and Gwyneth Philips made 24 saves. Jenner iced the win with an empty-net goal with 2:44 remaining.

Kelly Pannek and Britta Curl-Salemme scored for the Frost (4-1-1-3). Maddie Rooney stopped 17 shots.

The Charge opened the scoring early in the first period on a backdoor tap-in for Jenner.

The Frost tied it with a power-play goal 38 seconds into the second period. Philips thought she had secured the puck, but Pannek knocked it in for her fourth goal of the season.

Ottawa pulled away later in the period with three goals in just over six minutes.

Clark delivered a highlight-reel goal on an end-to-end rush, putting the puck through Sidney Morin's legs before beating Rooney on the far side. Wozniewicz tallied a few minutes later and Mrazova added a power-play goal.

The Frost scored late in the period when Ottawa was unable to clear the puck. Pannek found Curl-Salemme out front and she beat Philips on the glove side.

Charge: Ottawa hosts the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Friday.

Frost: Minnesota takes on the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.