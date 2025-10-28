Osseo schools to pay $61K settlement after investigation finds former assistant principal sexually harassed 9-year-old

Osse Area Schools will pay a student a $61,500 settlement after a Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation found that the district failed to stop a former assistant principal from sexually harassing her.

The student was 9 years old at the time, according to the department. Osseo schools will also send a written apology to her and make changes to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination in the future.

The investigation found that during the 2021-2022 school year, an assistant principal told the fourth grader that he "could not stop looking at her" and "went out of his way to interact with her, and inappropriately touched her," according to the state.

An investigation determined that the district knew or should have known that the assistant principal was harassing the student, as they had several credible reports from teachers, students and the student's parents. However, the district took no meaningful action to stop any harassment, the department said.

"When a Minnesota school knows or should have known about discrimination and harassment, and fails to take meaningful action to prevent it, it not only causes tremendous harm to the student and their family, but it also violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act," said Rebecca Lucero, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The student's parents ultimately withdrew her from the district.

"What happened was wrong and unjust," the parents said. "School districts should continue to be held accountable when discrimination, harassment, or any misconduct occurs. We are grateful to have received some form of justice in this situation."

Osseo Area Schools says the assistant principal has not been employed with the district since 2022.

"As always, our foremost priority is a safe and welcoming learning environment for all our students. Since this case in 2021-22, staff trainings and student education have substantially increased. Additionally, our schools have encouraged students, parents/caregivers and staff to reach out with any concerns," the district said in a statement.

The Minnesota Human Rights Act says schools are prohibited from discriminating against students by denying them services, benefits or full use of the school because of their race, religion, sex, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.