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Federal agents raid Twin Cities stores in SNAP fraud probe

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
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Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

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Federal agents say they executed criminal search warrants at several Twin Cities stores on Thursday as part of an investigation into $2.1 million of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud.

Eighteen other stores were part of the investigation and are suspected of violating the SNAP program; they were issued administrative charging letters, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

The probe — called "Operation Cold SNAP" — started in February. The USDA says that as part of the schemes, retailers would exchange taxpayer funded SNAP benefits for cash or other items.

USDA Inspector General John Walk says fraudulent SNAP retailers steal from victims, including children that rely on the funds.

"If the responsible adult, whether it be parent or guardian are trafficking the funds, it's actually that child that's going to suffer from it, because the food benefits will never reach that child," Walk said.

This story will be updated.

Ashley Grams contributed to this report.

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