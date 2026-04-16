Federal agents raid Twin Cities stores in SNAP fraud probe

Federal agents say they executed criminal search warrants at several Twin Cities stores on Thursday as part of an investigation into $2.1 million of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud.

Eighteen other stores were part of the investigation and are suspected of violating the SNAP program; they were issued administrative charging letters, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The probe — called "Operation Cold SNAP" — started in February. The USDA says that as part of the schemes, retailers would exchange taxpayer funded SNAP benefits for cash or other items.

USDA Inspector General John Walk says fraudulent SNAP retailers steal from victims, including children that rely on the funds.

"If the responsible adult, whether it be parent or guardian are trafficking the funds, it's actually that child that's going to suffer from it, because the food benefits will never reach that child," Walk said.

This story will be updated.