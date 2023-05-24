Watch CBS News
One-third of people still go to work when feeling sick, survey shows

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- During the pandemic, people were encouraged to stay home if they felt sick.

But, are people still following that recommendation?

A new OnePoll survey shows about a third of people say they'll still go to work if they're feeling sick. But nearly three-quarters of those surveyed say it's rude to come to work if you're sick.

