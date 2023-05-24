One-third of people still go to work when feeling sick, survey shows
MINNEAPOLIS -- During the pandemic, people were encouraged to stay home if they felt sick.
But, are people still following that recommendation?
A new OnePoll survey shows about a third of people say they'll still go to work if they're feeling sick. But nearly three-quarters of those surveyed say it's rude to come to work if you're sick.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.