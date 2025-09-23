Watch CBS News
1 shot in Dinkytown early Tuesday morning

One person was shot in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast, according to an alert from the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The initial alert was sent around 1:50 a.m.

The U said it has no suspect information and gave no word on the victim's condition.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.

