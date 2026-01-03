Watch CBS News
One in critical condition after overnight fire in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

A person is in critical condition after being pulled from an overnight fire at a residential building Saturday, according to the St. Paul, Minnesota, fire department. 

The fire department was called to the 400 block of Summit Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived on scene, they learned the fire was contained to a single unit and worked quickly to put the fire out. 

The fire department reports that an adult was found inside the same unit where the fire originated. The person was removed from the unit and taken to a local hospital. According to the fire department, the adult is in critical condition. 

Officials say no one else was injured.

The St. Paul fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

