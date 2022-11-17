On Give to the Max Day, food shelves report 30% increase in need this year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday marks the 14th annual Give to the Max Day. It's a nonprofit fundraising event organized by GiveMN.

Nearly one-third of the thousands of organizations who benefit from Give to the Max Day, say they rely on fundraising for most of the year. This year is especially critical.

"Need is increasing. we have folks because of the economy, long term impacts of the pandemic who are seeking more services that they ever had before," GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said.

Second Harvest Heartland has felt that impact firsthand.

"We've just gone through the hungriest summer and fall in recent memory," CEO Allison O'Toole said. "And the winter is posing the same challenges frankly."

Food shelves are reporting a 30% increase in need this year, something O'Toole calls a tough and sobering statistic.

"All the pandemic aid that was available to families int eh last couple years is gone. Now they're faced with inflation and sky-high prices at the grocery store and gas pump and families are struggling to make ends meet. That's where we step in and that's our role," O'Toole said.

Second Harvest Heartland isn't the only organization feeling the pinch.

"If it is a little pricey for you at the pump or grocery store imagine what it's like for an organization serving thousands of people," Blumberg said. "Same price increases with additional need. We need to dig deep if can, give whatever we can. 10 dollars with a thousand people giving it, makes a huge difference."

To help make a difference, some companies are incentivizing its employees to give back. Clockwork, an interactive design and technology agency in Minneapolis, is providing each of its employees with a $100 "Give to the Max" gift card.

"We ask them to contribute to organizations that they care about. We also ask them to go above and beyond we've given them and when they do that, we'll match their additional gift," CEO and Co-Founder Nancy Lyons said.

Between 50 to 60 employees, it totals up to a significant amount. Clockwork started the giving tradition a few years ago.

"You know at the end of the day, I think we all feel good for the opportunity to engage with our Minnesota community this way," Lyons said.

If you're not sure where or what to donate to, check out GiveMn.org and explore a bit.

"What's great about GiveMN.org, is that it's a search engine for generosity. You can go across the state from zip codes counties or causes and find organizations you've never supported before," Blumberg said. "We encourage folks to not only support the cause you already know and love but also find new ones because first love is always a lovely thing."

At last check, donations totaled up to $21 million. Last year more than $34 million was raised. Fundraising closes at midnight.