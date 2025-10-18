Olmsted County health officials confirm new measles case

Health officials in Minnesota's Olmsted County say they have confirmed a young child has the measles.

According to Olmsted County Public Health Services, the child is under the age of five, recently traveled outside of the United States and is unvaccinated.

This latest case brings the state's total number of measles cases this year to 21. Earlier this month, two children tested positive in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

Health officials say they are working to find anyone who was exposed to the child, who they say is showing symptoms.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated against measles, as well as those who haven't had it, should monitor for symptoms, which include a fever, coughing, a runny nose, watery eyes or a rash that spreads across the body about two or three days after the fever begins.

If you develop measles symptoms, you're asked to call your health care provider before going to a clinic to make sure you're given care before exposing others to the disease. Measles can be spread simply by being in the same room as someone who is infected, and can stay in the air up to two hours after whoever is infected leaves the area. It can also be spread through coughing and sneezing.

NOTE: The above video first aired on Oct. 10, 2025.