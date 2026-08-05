Olivia Miles wins 3rd straight Rookie of the Month award as Minnesota Lynx surge

Minnesota Lynx star Olivia Miles has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Month a third consecutive time.

In July, Miles averaged 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6 assists in nine games. She shot 44.9% from the field and 44.7% from three-point range. She scored a career-high 33 on July 13 against the Phoenix Mercury. The Lynx lost their first two games of the month and have won 10 straight since, though Miles missed one of those losses and the first win of the streak.

Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx controls the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 22, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Jack Compton / Getty Images

The award is the latest in a decorated rookie season for Miles, who was also named an All-Star starter and has been floated as an MVP candidate. On the year, she is eighth in both points and assists per game and fifth in win shares.

With superstar Napheesa Collier only recently returning from injury, Miles has largely been the engine behind the Lynx's league-leading 25-6 record.

Miles is the only Lynx player in history to win Rookie of the Month three times.

Note: The video above originally aired June 18, 2026.