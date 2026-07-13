Olivia Miles, Kayla McBride shine as Minnesota Lynx top Phoenix Mercury 104-100

Kayla McBride scored a season-high 37 points, rookie Olivia Miles had a career-high 33 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 104-100 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

McBride's sixth 3-pointer gave Minnesota a 101-98 lead with 45.1 seconds left. Miles also had eight assists.

Miles drove into the lane and found Natasha Howard for a layup with 21.1 seconds left to make it 103-100. Courtney Williams had a steal at the other end, and Miles made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead.

The game featured 23 lead changes and 13 ties — with both teams shooting 55% from the field. Minnesota (18-6) made 24 of 26 free throws.

McBride finished one point shy of her career high set in 2018. Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists — doing it in 22 games.

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists for Phoenix (8-17).

Up next

Mercury: Host Connecticut on Friday and Sunday.

Lynx: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday.