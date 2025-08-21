Old Dominion plays Minnesota State Fair ahead of latest album release

The sights and sounds of country band Old Dominion lit up the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, and WCCO got to sit down with the band hours before they took the stage.

"They should expect to see a band very joyous and happy to be playing up there. It's a big night for us," said Trevor Rosen.

It's a big night for a big album release. Their latest album, "Barbara," drops on Friday.

"It took a lot of writing. A lot of writing and soul searching," they said about the new record. "Initially, it was to entertain ourselves. We thought it would be really fun to name the album off of a person's name. I don't think we realized it would take off like it has."

Fans at their activation booth were psyched.

"Super psyched. I've seen Old Dominion like six times," said Jill Waldmann, who flew from New York for the show.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Geoff Sprung Old Dominion perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

And it's not Old Dominion's first time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

"I remember playing at the free stage before," said Matthew Ramsey. "Carrie Underwood was playing [the Grandstand] ... I think there was a bluegrass band that played before us."

Now that they have superfans like Carrie Underwood.

"Thank you for giving us this life," Rosen said.

"We always want people to take what they need. Once we put music out, it's theirs, not ours' anymore," Ramsey said.