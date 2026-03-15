Gilgeous-Alexander keeps record 20-point streak alive as Thunder beat Wolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-103 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Gilgeous-Alexander barely extended his record streak of games with at least 20 points to 128. He had just 10 points heading into the fourth, and he re-entered the game with 7:10 left after resting.

He scored on a stepback against Anthony Edwards with 1:46 remaining and was fouled to reach 19 points. With the crowd standing and chanting "M-V-P!" he drained the free throw to keep the streak alive and push himself further past Wilt Chamberlain's old mark of 126.

Chet Holmgren had 21 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Joe added 20 points for the Thunder, who improved to a league-best 53-15.

Julius Randle scored 32 points and Edwards added 19 for the Timberwolves.

The Thunder forced 22 turnovers while committing just seven. Oklahoma City attempted 101 shots while Minnesota tried 77.

Oklahoma City ran out to a 9-0 lead and held the Timberwolves scoreless for nearly three minutes at the start.

Minnesota recovered and led 53-47 at halftime. Gilgeous-Alexander scored just four points on 2-for-10 shooting before the break.

Minnesota pushed its lead to 68-59 midway through the third quarter before the Thunder rallied. A 3-pointer by Jaylin Williams that bounced before going in gave Oklahoma City a 78-73 edge, and the Thunder took an 80-76 lead into the fourth.

Oklahoma City took control early in the final period. Jared McCain caught a no-look, behind-the-back pass from Isaiah Hartenstein and drained a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 91-80 lead. The two connected again, this time with Hartenstein's two-handed pass bouncing between his legs and behind him. McCain's 3 put the Thunder ahead 94-81.

Timberwolves: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

Thunder: Visit Orlando on Tuesday.