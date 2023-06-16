Officials: Missing 15-year-old from Brook Park found safe

UPDATE (June 27): Officials canceled the alert for the missing 15-year-old, who was found safe. Read the previous story below.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Brook Park.

According to the BCA, the Pine County Sheriff's Office says the teen hasn't been seen since June 1. It's believed she was in St. Paul June 9, near the vicinity of Xcel Energy Center.

Police believe she's still somewhere in the Twin Cities metro area.

She was last seen wearing a crop top and ripped jeans. She's described as having multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest and legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-629-8380.