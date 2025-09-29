Watch CBS News
Survivors open special exhibit to mark 2 years since Oct. 7 terrorist attacks

By
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Inside the Twin Cities exhibit honoring victims of the Oct. 7 attacks
Survivors of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel are visiting the Twin Cities this week to help open a special exhibit to help commemorate two years since the ambush.

"Through Their Eyes: The Story of Kfar Azza" is an immersive experience that shares the story of one of the many Israeli communities ravaged by Hamas, the Gaza-based terror group that led the attacks. 

"I think it's not a cliché to say we're a family," Liri Sobol, a Kfar Azza resident and survivor, told WCCO of the community. "I take inspiration from the resilience of our community."

6p-pkg-remembering-oct-7-wcco8tqt-1.jpg
Liri Sobol WCCO

More than 1,200 people — mostly civilians — were killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and more than 250 were taken hostage. It was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.  

"For me, it's gunshots," Sobol said. "That morning, when you hear the story of people from Kfar Azza, it's the same thing. The moment we understood that something else was going on is the gunshots. We never heard gunshots this close to the kibbutz."

The exhibit runs through Oct. 10 in St. Louis Park. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds supporting rebuilding efforts in Kfar Azza. Click here for more information.

